checkAd

HH Global to acquire Adare International

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 13:40  |  20   |   |   

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement on Monday 21 June 2021 to fully acquire Adare International from the private equity firm Endless LLP.

HH Global and Adare International

Adare is a British-headquartered provider of marketing services with strong procurement, creative and data offerings.

The combined global business will consist of more than 4,000 employees across more than 50 countries, generating approximately $2.1bn in annual sales as HH Global consolidates our leading position in the sector.

Consistent with the recent merger with InnerWorkings, the fundamental rationale for the deal is the strategic fit, in that the businesses are tremendously complementary.

Geographically, the acquisition enhances our international footprint and scope, particularly in Europe and Latin America. From a solutions perspective, Adare has an excellent procurement offering, as well as bringing expanded content and interactive service lines which we're excited about taking to our clients.

The clients and brand portfolios fit well, allowing us to drive more aggregation and leverage in the marketplace and provide suppliers with meaningful opportunities to expand their business and utilise more capacity.

The excellence of Adare's people and culture played a critical part in the decision to acquire and bring the best talent in the industry together.

It's worth noting that Adare's choice of HH Global as acquirer is a reflection of our reputation and status.

Group CEO of HH Global Mike Perez said "We are delighted to be bringing Adare International and HH Global together. We're excited about the potential of our combined company. This comes because we'll have increased geographical coverage, extended service lines, and enhanced purchasing power – and most critically because we're bringing the best people in the industry together. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Adare's clients and people to HH Global once the acquisition closes".

CEO of Adare International Andrew Dutton said "We are delighted to be joining HH Global as it accelerates its growth journey. It is an incredible milestone for Adare and a testament to the outstanding team we have assembled and the rapidly growing client portfolio we have created. Our combination will provide our customers with enhanced services and our teams with expanded career opportunities. We are looking forward to working with our new colleagues as we begin the transition to deal completion".

The transaction is subject to further legal processes, which are expected to take between 8-12 weeks.

About HH Global
Founded in 1991, HH Global is a global outsourced marketing execution provider. Applying proven processes, industry-leading technology, and the deep expertise of our employees, we develop innovative solutions that drive down the cost of our clients' physical marketing procurement and content development, while improving quality, sustainability, and speed to market.

HH Global has a presence in more than 50 locations across Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We work with some of the largest, exciting and most progressive global brands. These contracts involve dealing with multiple stakeholders from different regions, coordinating high-profile, business-critical print, POS (temporary and permanent), promotional merchandise, luxury packaging and creative projects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538721/HH_Global_and_Adare_International.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HH Global to acquire Adare International LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HH Global is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement on Monday 21 June 2021 to fully acquire Adare International from the private equity firm Endless LLP. Adare is a British-headquartered provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Mental Health Apps Market to Exceed USD 3.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Little Green Pharma To Accelerate Growth Strategy With Acquisition of World-Class Production and ...
Volocopter Flies at Paris Air Forum
Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030: TMR
Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety ...
Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Will be Speaking at the 2021 Qatar Economic ...
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Infinite Launches Wales' First Multi Technology Energy Centre to Supply Power Directly to the ...
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus