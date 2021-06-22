checkAd

SKAL International partners with WTTC's on the #SafeTravels Stamp Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 13:30  |  18   |   |   

SKAL International, after becoming a member of the WTTC Associate Community, supporting WTTC's #SafeTravels Stamp by opening the initiative to its global membership in over 100 countries.

MALAGA, Spain, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2021, SKAL International has become an official member of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Associate Community. SKAL International has been working closely with WTTC since early 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world.

#Safetravels by WTTC supported by SKAL International

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is the global authority on the economic and social contribution of Travel & Tourism. WTTC promotes sustainable growth for the Travel & Tourism sector, working with governments and international institutions to create jobs, drive exports and generate prosperity. Council Members are the Chairs, Presidents, and Chief Executives of the world's leading private sector Travel & Tourism businesses. The World Travel & Tourism Council of 2020 is an organization that has developed enormously since its inception, yet it still holds the same core values and purpose. WTTC's Members remain the driving force behind its activities and policies.

"The current situation presents challenges that require all our collective energy. In this context, alliances between organizations are also crucial to building the necessary significant social pact. Building bridges is fundamental, and collaborations are the cornerstone to foster understanding and broad consensus. For this reason, Skal International continues to strengthen ties and promote joint work with prominent organizations in the sector to reconstruct the tourism industry. In addition to our ongoing work with the UNWTO, we have recently formalized a new alliance with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). We are now an associate member of WTTC. We have recently endorsed the Supporting Women in Travel & Tourism initiative, a document that recognizes the contribution of women around the world and the importance of an equitable environment for women to thrive as leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators," Said Daniela Otero, CEO, SKAL International.

In the framework of the cooperation agreement with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), SKAL International is now participating in rebuilding the tourism industry.  As of June 8, 2021, SKAL International has become an authorized partner of WTTC to issue a "WTTC Safe Travels Stamp" for all Skål members who would like to apply and qualify for it.

The WTTC #SafeTravels Stamp was created for travelers to recognize destinations and businesses worldwide that have adopted the #SafeTravels health and hygiene global standardized Protocols. Eligible companies such as hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, attractions, short-term rentals car, rentals outdoor, shopping, transportation, and airports will be able to use the stamp once WTTC outlines the health and hygiene protocols have been implemented.

"One of SKAL's stated objectives is to promote the development of the Travel and Tourism Industry worldwide through global partnerships. Our alliance with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) is of strategic importance to our organization. We are proud of CEO Daniela Otero's work with the WTTC. As an Associate Member, we firmly support the Security and Travel Facilitation initiative WTTC #SafeTravels Stamp to help the industry recover from the Pandemic and re-start travel," said Bill Rheaume, World President, SKAL International.

The WTTC #SafeTravels Stamp aims to align the private sector with common standards to ensure the safety of its workforce and travelers as each country or region moves to the "new normal." The stamp allows travelers to recognize businesses worldwide that have adopted this global health, hygiene, sanitation, and physical distancing protocols issued by the WTTC to Covid-19.

SKAL International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals with over 12,700 members globally in over 100 countries, promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improve a business network, and promote destinations. For more information about SKAL International and membership, please visit skal.org.

Press Release Contact:
Burcin Turkkan - Senior Vice President SKAL International
PR/ Communications and Digital Media
burcinturkkan@useh.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1538246/safetravels_Skal_WTTC_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SKAL International partners with WTTC's on the #SafeTravels Stamp Initiative SKAL International, after becoming a member of the WTTC Associate Community, supporting WTTC's #SafeTravels Stamp by opening the initiative to its global membership in over 100 countries. MALAGA, Spain, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In March 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rising Diabetic Patients Pool Prompts High Demand for Smart Insulin Pens, Market Estimated to be valued at US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027 End: TMR
Mental Health Apps Market to Exceed USD 3.3 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 20.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Spinal Stenosis Devices Market Size Expected to Soar at a Steady CAGR of 2.71% by 2026, Estimates ...
Little Green Pharma To Accelerate Growth Strategy With Acquisition of World-Class Production and ...
Volocopter Flies at Paris Air Forum
Improvements in Economics of Processing Equip Producers in Feather Meal Market With New Revenue Streams Across Applications, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.6% During 2020 - 2030: TMR
Increased and Evolving Threats Heighten the Demand for Port Security Solutions and Enhanced Safety ...
Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power Will be Speaking at the 2021 Qatar Economic ...
TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 launched to promote outstanding students, education providers ...
Infinite Launches Wales' First Multi Technology Energy Centre to Supply Power Directly to the ...
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
For the First Time in the World: Experience 9 Sensational NFT Museums
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus