CSI Named One of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity

Founded in 1965, CSI employs nearly 1,300 individuals, and delivers financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to U.S. financial institutions as well as corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. The company is committed to maintaining a people-centric culture focused on innovation and outstanding customer service while providing all employees with a respectful environment in which to pursue learning opportunities, broaden their skills and advance in their careers.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions , has been selected as one of the Forbes 2021 America’s Best Employers for Diversity. The fourth annual list is a project of Forbes and Statista, and honors companies demonstrating a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“At CSI, we strive to cultivate a workforce that embraces diversity and inclusivity,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “We encourage our employees to view their respective experiences as strengths, which empowers them to better collaborate with their colleagues and meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are proud to be recognized by Forbes for our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive environment where every employee feels valued, safe and respected.”

To determine the list, Forbes partnered with Statista to anonymously survey 50,000 Americans working for companies with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents ranked their organizations on criteria including age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality. The 500 companies with the highest total scores were recognized on the 2021 America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

CSI also placed 33rd out of 500 companies on Forbes’ list of America’s best mid-sized employers for 2021. That list, also powered by Statista, pinpoints organizations liked best by their employees.

For more information on the Best Employers for Diversity list, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.forbes.com.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

