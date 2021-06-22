RumbleOn Welcomes Michael Francis to its Leadership Team as General Counsel

Michael has worked with RumbleOn from the beginning, leading the Company’s outside legal team at Akerman LLP. Michael has a long history working with RumbleOn’s management team, and was a trusted legal advisor to the Company’s late CFO, Steve Berrard, for nearly 25 years. Michael began and built his professional career working with and learning from Mr. Berrard, starting as a young associate helping AutoNation build a dominant national brand through dealership acquisitions and through its spinoff of Republic Services. Michael continued his work with Mr. Berrard, contributing to the growth of Blockbuster and Jamba Juice. Later Michael took the reins as Steve's outside counsel through many other business endeavors over the years, leading up to his work with Steve at RumbleOn from inception through today.

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, today announced that Michael Francis, a seasoned legal professional and the Company’s outside counsel, will be joining RumbleOn as General Counsel.

“Michael’s deep understanding of our business coupled with his long track record of success will be invaluable assets to RumbleOn as we combine with RideNow to become the first omnichannel customer experience in powersports,” commented Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to driving organic growth by combining and scaling the legacy RumbleOn and RideNow models, we will be positioned to further consolidate the highly fragmented powersports industry. Michael brings truly unparalleled expertise to RumbleOn and we are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Michael Francis stated, “I have so much respect for RumbleOn’s leadership team and all they’ve accomplished, not only at RumbleOn, but in all prior endeavors. I worked with Steve Berrard for nearly 25 years and I am pleased and honored to join RumbleOn as General Counsel to carry out Steve’s legacy and execute on the company’s vision to transform the powersports industry.”

Michael continued, “I tremendously appreciate my 24 years of legal upbringing and career development at Akerman; and while saying ‘see ya later’ to great partners and good friends is difficult, the opportunity to join Marshall and the RumbleOn team is exciting and such an amazing chance to build something truly transformative.”