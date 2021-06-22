checkAd

Philip Morris International Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Connecticut

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE:PM) today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York. The move, which was facilitated with the support of Gov. Ned Lamont’s office, will bring approximately 200 jobs to the state—providing a boost to the state’s economy. The new headquarters is expected to be operational by summer 2022.

“Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem-solving,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO of PMI. “We consider it an ideal location for our new U.S. head office, where we will be working to more quickly achieve our vision of a smoke-free future. We are excited about what the state has to offer our company, our employees, and their families—and we very much look forward to integrating into the community in a meaningful way.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Long
Basispreis 93,04€
Hebel 14,24
Ask 0,62
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 109,46€
Hebel 10,50
Ask 0,80
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are amid a profound transformation at PMI,” continued Olczak, “and our new base in Connecticut will serve to accelerate our progress. Beyond replacing cigarettes with better alternatives, we intend to draw on our expertise in life and medical sciences to develop solutions in areas that include respiratory drug delivery and botanicals. Through our product innovations, sustainability leadership, people-centered employment practices, and community involvement, we intend to be a source of pride for the state.”

The new office—which is also PMI’s headquarters—will house the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions. PMI’s Operations Center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland, to continue to support the business across the globe. The company employs a workforce of more than 71,000 worldwide.

“We are excited to welcome PMI to the State of Connecticut, showing once again that our state is a growing and thriving ecosystem for businesses,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “They recognize what we’ve been saying for years: Connecticut is a wonderful place to raise a family and a competitive place to conduct business. I am also impressed by their culture and desire to integrate closely into the communities in which they operate, and we look forward to seeing their active and charitable contributions to our state.”

“Philip Morris International’s move to Southwest Connecticut will bring approximately 200 good-paying jobs that will boost our economy and augment the tax base which funds our schools, infrastructure, and essential community services,” said Representative Jim Himes, D-Conn. “As our area recovers from COVID-19, I’m pleased to see new economic investment in our community, and thank Governor Lamont for his laser-like focus.”

Seite 1 von 4
Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Connecticut Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE:PM) today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York. The move, which was facilitated with the support of Gov. Ned Lamont’s office, will bring approximately 200 jobs to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Determined AI to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence Innovation ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:29 Uhr
Achtung Investoren: Hier sind zwei Aktien, die noch in diesem Jahr mehr Dividende abwerfen könnten!
17.06.21
Philip Morris International Organizes for Continued Innovation: Deepak Mishra Named President, Americas Region, Martin King to Retire After 30 Years of Service
13.06.21
Diese beliebte Dividendenaktie mit 4,96 % Dividendenrendite kauft jetzt zusätzlich für 7 Mrd. US-Dollar Aktien zurück
11.06.21
Philip Morris International (PMI) Announces New Three-Year Share Repurchase Program of up to $7 Billion, With Target Spending of $5 to $7 Billion; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share
11.06.21
ROUNDUP/Bundestag sagt Ja zur Tabaksteuer-Reform: Rauchen wird teurer
11.06.21
Rauchen wird teurer: Bundestag erhöht die Tabaksteuer
10.06.21
E-Zigarettenbranche zieht wegen Tabaksteuer vor Gericht
09.06.21
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
08.06.21
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
08.06.21
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference; Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Outlook