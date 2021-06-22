Owens & Minor Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

checkAd

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report outlines the Company’s ESG focus and contributions and provides visibility into the performance metrics and achievements that support the Company’s ESG focus.

“Our business is committed to all aspects of ESG – from fostering a work environment that encourages teammates of all backgrounds to thrive and advance, to supporting sustainability-based offerings,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “This commitment allows us to further our Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, and recognizes our role as a global healthcare solutions leader that operates responsibly in everything we do.”

The ESG report benchmarks Owens & Minor’s ESG activities by applying universally recognized and respected ESG frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. The report also summarizes Owens & Minor’s ESG governance and accountability structure and defines four ESG focus areas:

  • Empowering teammates – fostering a safe, supportive, and inclusive workplace
  • Caring for customers and communities – ensuring reliable and easily accessible delivery of supplies to all communities and facilitating volunteer and fundraising opportunities for teammates
  • Operating responsibly – thoughtfully manufacturing and sourcing products, acting with integrity, and instituting sound governance practices
  • Ensuring environmental stewardship – objectively measuring O&M’s impact on the environment

These four focus areas underscore the commitment among Owens & Minor’s executive team and all teammates to demonstrate and exemplify the organization’s IDEAL Values – Integrity, Development, Excellence, Accountability, and Listening. The focus areas are further underscored through the activities of the recently launched Owens & Minor Foundation. Announced June 7, 2021, the Owens & Minor Foundation is committed to building healthier communities through engagement and financial support of trusted charitable and civic organizations.

