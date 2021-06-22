Owens & Minor Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE-OMI) today published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report . The report outlines the Company’s ESG focus and contributions and provides visibility into the performance metrics and achievements that support the Company’s ESG focus.

https://investors.owens-minor.com/esg

“Our business is committed to all aspects of ESG – from fostering a work environment that encourages teammates of all backgrounds to thrive and advance, to supporting sustainability-based offerings,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “This commitment allows us to further our Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, and recognizes our role as a global healthcare solutions leader that operates responsibly in everything we do.”

The ESG report benchmarks Owens & Minor’s ESG activities by applying universally recognized and respected ESG frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. The report also summarizes Owens & Minor’s ESG governance and accountability structure and defines four ESG focus areas:

Empowering teammates – fostering a safe, supportive, and inclusive workplace

– fostering a safe, supportive, and inclusive workplace Caring for customers and communities – ensuring reliable and easily accessible delivery of supplies to all communities and facilitating volunteer and fundraising opportunities for teammates

– ensuring reliable and easily accessible delivery of supplies to all communities and facilitating volunteer and fundraising opportunities for teammates Operating responsibly – thoughtfully manufacturing and sourcing products, acting with integrity, and instituting sound governance practices

– thoughtfully manufacturing and sourcing products, acting with integrity, and instituting sound governance practices Ensuring environmental stewardship – objectively measuring O&M’s impact on the environment

These four focus areas underscore the commitment among Owens & Minor’s executive team and all teammates to demonstrate and exemplify the organization’s IDEAL Values – Integrity, Development, Excellence, Accountability, and Listening. The focus areas are further underscored through the activities of the recently launched Owens & Minor Foundation. Announced June 7, 2021, the Owens & Minor Foundation is committed to building healthier communities through engagement and financial support of trusted charitable and civic organizations.