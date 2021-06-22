Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Production Update

Including this new production, Pulse has produced an average of approximately 330 BOE/D of oil and gas production over the past 7 days and Pulse’s team is working to reactivate more oil wells at Bigoray in the near future.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced today that Pulse’s Bigoray 12-04 well has been producing for 7 days through to Pulse’s 100% owned, Bigoray production facility and has produced an average of approximately 120 barrels of oil per day during that time.

Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, “We are happy with the new production from our 12-04 oil well and at today’s oil prices, adding production is a positive step forward for Pulse. We were planning to reactivate a few more Bigoray wells in the winter but with commodity prices so strong, we are looking at the options available to us to try to get this work done this summer. As plans progress we will provide additional updates.”

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing just 35% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders.

