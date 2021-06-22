checkAd

Pulse Oil Corp. Provides Production Update

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) announced today that Pulse’s Bigoray 12-04 well has been producing for 7 days through to Pulse’s 100% owned, Bigoray production facility and has produced an average of approximately 120 barrels of oil per day during that time.

Including this new production, Pulse has produced an average of approximately 330 BOE/D of oil and gas production over the past 7 days and Pulse’s team is working to reactivate more oil wells at Bigoray in the near future.

Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, “We are happy with the new production from our 12-04 oil well and at today’s oil prices, adding production is a positive step forward for Pulse. We were planning to reactivate a few more Bigoray wells in the winter but with commodity prices so strong, we are looking at the options available to us to try to get this work done this summer. As plans progress we will provide additional updates.”

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing just 35% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Pulse Oil Corp.

Garth Johnson
CEO
‎604-306-4421‎
garth@pulseoilcorp.com

Drew Cadenhead
President and COO
‎604-909-1152
drew@pulseoilcorp.com

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) is calculated using the conversion factor of 6 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas being equivalent to one barrel of oil. Boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl (barrel) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis.

