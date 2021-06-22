checkAd

Digihost Announces Filing of Form 40-F With the SEC, Fulfilling Significant Milestone for Nasdaq Listing

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a registration statement on Form 40-F (“Form 40-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), fulfilling a significant milestone in the process for the Company to list its shares on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“Nasdaq”). A copy of the Form 40-F is available on EDGAR.

The listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the effectiveness of the Form 40-F by the SEC, and, as such, there can be no assurances that Digihost’s shares will be listed on Nasdaq. Digihost will retain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “DGHI”.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted to the directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company an aggregate of 780,000 incentive stock options (the “Stock Options”) to purchase common shares under the Company’s incentive stock option plan (the “Plan”). Each Stock Option is exercisable into a common share of the Company at a price of $1.40 for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Stock Options will fully vest on the six-month anniversary of the date of grant and be subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facilities are located in Upstate New York and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 205PH with ability to expand to a rate of 3EH upon the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant.

For further information, please contact:

Digihost Technology Inc.
www.digihost.ca
Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer
T: 1-818-280-9758
Email: michel@digihost.ca

Cautionary Statement 
Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

