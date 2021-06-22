checkAd

Nubeva Validates TLS Decryption Capabilities for Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Preview

Confirms Nubeva’s SKI Technology on Microsoft Upcoming Flagships Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a developer of B2B decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, today announces initial support for Windows Server 2022.

"The public preview of Microsoft Windows Server 2022 was recently announced and will be delivered later this year. Security is the headline priority of Microsoft’s system, including the default use of TLS 1.3 encryption," said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. "Nubeva has successfully validated support of our patented decryption software with their preview platform, further establishing to our customers and prospects the extensibility of our product."

Nubeva SKI (Session Key Intercept) is being adopted as the industry's answer to modern TLS decryption, allowing inspection systems to see into more traffic, including TLS 1.3.

"It is safe to say mission-critical applications will be run on Microsoft's newest platform, and the ability to inspect this traffic is paramount," said Chou. "Our advanced, modular software solution closes the growing visibility gaps for inspection systems and provides the path forward to evolved network inspection. We are very excited for what the future holds."

Nubeva plans to release GA decryption support at the time of Microsoft's system general availability. For preview information, contact us at www.nubeva.com/contact-us.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd. 

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Nubeva develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable). 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

