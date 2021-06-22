checkAd

Vision Marine Technologies Announces its Participation in Upcoming US and International Boat Shows

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a global leader in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce its participation in five of the world’s top upcoming boat shows.

Vision Marine will showcase its first fully electric E-Motion powertrain to OEMs and consumers at:

Maine Boat & Home Show August 13-15, 2021
Newport International Boat Show September 16-19, 2021
IBEX Tampa Bay September 28-30, 2021
Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show October 27-31, 2021
Mets Trade Amsterdam November 16-18, 2021

“We are excited about our upcoming attendance at these shows, where Vision Marine will be able to showcase to OEMs and consumers the most powerful electric outboard powertrain system available on the market – our proprietary E-Motion 180,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and co-founder of Vision Marine. “The electric revolution that has swept the automotive industry is knocking at our door and major players are now investing in related electric solutions. We look forward to the opportunity to further educate consumers on the benefits of E-Motion, as compared with traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) propulsion systems, a key step in accelerating general adoption and assuring significant long-term growth.”

Key Features of E-Motion:

  • Range
  • Power and efficiency
  • Zero emissions
  • Noiseless, odorless & smokeless
  • Access to mobile application: 24/7 monitoring of essential functions
  • Sustainable solution
  • 90% cost reduction in fuel and maintenance versus internal combustion engines
  • A unique boating experience.

Sales of outboard engines in the U.S. reached record levels during 2020. Outboard sales increased for the ninth consecutive year in 2020, jumping approximately 34% year-over-year to 329,500 units, the highest annual sales total since 2000, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vision Marine Technologies Announces its Participation in Upcoming US and International Boat Shows MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a global leader in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus