Vision Marine Technologies Announces its Participation in Upcoming US and International Boat Shows

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) (“Vision Marine” or the “Company”), a global leader in the electric recreational boating industry serving both OEMs and consumers, is pleased to announce its participation in five of the world’s top upcoming boat shows.

Maine Boat & Home Show August 13-15, 2021 Newport International Boat Show September 16-19, 2021 IBEX Tampa Bay September 28-30, 2021 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show October 27-31, 2021 Mets Trade Amsterdam November 16-18, 2021

“We are excited about our upcoming attendance at these shows, where Vision Marine will be able to showcase to OEMs and consumers the most powerful electric outboard powertrain system available on the market – our proprietary E-Motion 180,” said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and co-founder of Vision Marine. “The electric revolution that has swept the automotive industry is knocking at our door and major players are now investing in related electric solutions. We look forward to the opportunity to further educate consumers on the benefits of E-Motion, as compared with traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) propulsion systems, a key step in accelerating general adoption and assuring significant long-term growth.”

Key Features of E-Motion:

Range

Power and efficiency

Zero emissions

Noiseless, odorless & smokeless

Access to mobile application: 24/7 monitoring of essential functions

Sustainable solution

90% cost reduction in fuel and maintenance versus internal combustion engines

A unique boating experience.

Sales of outboard engines in the U.S. reached record levels during 2020. Outboard sales increased for the ninth consecutive year in 2020, jumping approximately 34% year-over-year to 329,500 units, the highest annual sales total since 2000, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).