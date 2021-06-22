SL Green Realty Corp. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results After Market Close on July 21, 2021

The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it will release its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after market close.

Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com/ under “Financial Reports”.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com/ under “Presentations & Webcasts”. The conference may also be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 312-8765, or international (419) 386-0002, and using conference ID 5177356. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the call, by dialing (855) 859-2056, using conference ID 5177356.

