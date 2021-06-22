New You, Inc. Subsidiary ST Brands Enters European Luxury Skin Care Market with Activation of Primus CBD Skincare

€25B annual European skincare market with burgeoning CBD demand

60-year experience in skincare and dermatological products

Woman operated and owned

Highest quality products with already established EU compliance

Both Synthetic and Non-Synthetic CBD allows multiple advertising opportunities unavailable to non-synthetic CBD producers

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- New You, Inc. (OTCQB: NWYU ) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ST Brands, enters the European skin care industry through its Stock Purchase Agreement with Primus Skincare, a Europe-based, CBD-focused, luxury skincare line. The company’s SKUs were picked up for distribution in Spain, UK, Switzerland, the Balkans, Austria, Germany, and Italy. The company plans to expand into the Gulf and Hong Kong late 2021.

60% of the shares of Primus were purchased at a valuation of $1,750,000, with $250,000 due upon completion and the remaining amount of $800,000 to be paid in shares of New You, Inc.

The acquisition represents ST Brands’ entry into the multi-billion dollar luxury skin care market with an initiative led by fashion and luxury entrepreneur Federica Primus. For the last decade, Ms. Primus has been a pioneer in skincare and fashion with such brands as Archetipo High Fashion, Pergola NYC, and Girlpower.

The European beauty and personal care market is estimated to be €90 billion per year, with skincare alone accounting for roughly €25 billion*.

CBD-infused products are in increasingly high demand globally with consumers demanding and willing to pay premiums for sustainably produced products.

“The exciting potential of CBD in skin care offer those who are first to market an unprecedented market opportunity,” commented Ms. Primus. “The combination of our pioneering CBD focus with ST Brands’ financial and branding resources is powerful and we believe will lead to great success in the exploding European CBD beauty and wellness field.”

“The Primus team’s expertise and brand give us a jump start in the European CBD skincare market, which means we can quickly seize on the opportunity to gain market share and also provide synergies with other ST Brands’ products,” stated New You Executive Chairman, Jay Frankovich. “A big factor in our decision to acquire this brand, is Federica’s pioneering vision and prescience when it comes to fashion and consumer trends along with her proven ability to execute.”