checkAd

New You, Inc. Subsidiary ST Brands Enters European Luxury Skin Care Market with Activation of Primus CBD Skincare

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 13:32  |  43   |   |   

  • €25B annual European skincare market with burgeoning CBD demand
  • 60-year experience in skincare and dermatological products
  • Woman operated and owned
  • Highest quality products with already established EU compliance
  • Both Synthetic and Non-Synthetic CBD allows multiple advertising opportunities unavailable to non-synthetic CBD producers

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- New You, Inc. (OTCQB: NWYU) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ST Brands, enters the European skin care industry through its Stock Purchase Agreement with Primus Skincare, a Europe-based, CBD-focused, luxury skincare line. The company’s SKUs were picked up for distribution in Spain, UK, Switzerland, the Balkans, Austria, Germany, and Italy. The company plans to expand into the Gulf and Hong Kong late 2021.

60% of the shares of Primus were purchased at a valuation of $1,750,000, with $250,000 due upon completion and the remaining amount of $800,000 to be paid in shares of New You, Inc. 

The acquisition represents ST Brands’ entry into the multi-billion dollar luxury skin care market with an initiative led by fashion and luxury entrepreneur Federica Primus. For the last decade, Ms. Primus has been a pioneer in skincare and fashion with such brands as Archetipo High Fashion, Pergola NYC, and Girlpower.

The European beauty and personal care market is estimated to be €90 billion per year, with skincare alone accounting for roughly €25 billion*.

CBD-infused products are in increasingly high demand globally with consumers demanding and willing to pay premiums for sustainably produced products.

“The exciting potential of CBD in skin care offer those who are first to market an unprecedented market opportunity,” commented Ms. Primus. “The combination of our pioneering CBD focus with ST Brands’ financial and branding resources is powerful and we believe will lead to great success in the exploding European CBD beauty and wellness field.”

“The Primus team’s expertise and brand give us a jump start in the European CBD skincare market, which means we can quickly seize on the opportunity to gain market share and also provide synergies with other ST Brands’ products,” stated New You Executive Chairman, Jay Frankovich. “A big factor in our decision to acquire this brand, is Federica’s pioneering vision and prescience when it comes to fashion and consumer trends along with her proven ability to execute.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New You, Inc. Subsidiary ST Brands Enters European Luxury Skin Care Market with Activation of Primus CBD Skincare €25B annual European skincare market with burgeoning CBD demand60-year experience in skincare and dermatological productsWoman operated and ownedHighest quality products with already established EU complianceBoth Synthetic and Non-Synthetic CBD …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus