Goliath Completes Geophysical Survey on Extensive High-Grade Gold-Silver Surebet Zone Discovery, Golden Triangle, BC

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT) (FSE: B4IF) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (the “Company or “Goliath”); Goliath is pleased to announce a high-resolution geophysical survey was completed, covering a 16 square kilometer area including and surrounding the Surebet Zone which is a newly discovered high-grade gold-silver discovery on its 100% controlled Golddigger property in the Golden Triangle, BC. The Surebet Zone currently has 1,000 meters of strike, with 500 meters of vertical relief and 1,000 meters of down dip extent that remains open with an average true width of 9.84 meters grading 10.68 g/t AuEq (7.59 g/t Au) – (see news November 25, 2020).



The survey covered a 16 square kilometer area (4km x 4km) that encompasses the planned 2021 maiden drill program of 5,000 meters from up to 14 separate drill pads and surrounding area with strong high-grade gold-silver potential. The Surebet Zone was flown by helicopter in a systematic low-level (50 meter) grid pattern with 50-meter line spacing by Precision GeoSurveys. The survey was designed to assist in tracing this open gold-silver bearing system to depth and where it’s covered by overburden. The data once modelled, will also be very useful in identifying potential new zones outside the scope of this year’s maiden drill program for additional follow up.