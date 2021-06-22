Inovalon and Homecare Homebase Announce Multi-Year Exclusive Agreement

BOWIE, Md., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, and Homecare Homebase SM , LLC (HCHB), the leading agency management and EMR software platform for the home health and hospice industry, today announced that HCHB would exclusively offer the EASE All-Payer application to their customers, representing more than 25% of the nation’s home health providers, to deliver greater administrative efficiencies and increased accuracy of payment processes.

Maintaining the highest of standards required to effectively manage data submissions and processes pertaining to delivery of clinical care, associated claims, payments and receivables from commercial payers and Medicare is extremely complex for providers. Using multiple platforms to manage the multifaceted workflow – the industry norm – is both time- and labor-intensive and can result in unnecessary staff work, patient data errors and lost revenue.

Available as a Module within the Inovalon ONE Platform and leveraging data-driven routing and a sophisticated analytics engine, EASE All-Payer is the industry’s first fully-integrated, cloud-based workflow engine that combines broad connectivity and advanced data intelligence to empower providers to efficiently manage the entire data and revenue cycle process of clinical encounter data, claims, and receivables accuracy from all commercial payers and Medicare on one integrated platform.

“Our mission is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. The integrated EASE All-Payer platform is a natural fit,” said Scott Pattillo, chief strategy officer at Homecare Homebase. “With a proven track record of success in working with Inovalon’s provider business for years, the expansion of our relationship with this industry leader was a natural progression in deploying a superior data-driven approach to empower our ability to more effectively serve the needs of our customers nationwide.”