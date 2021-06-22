BIO-Key Introduces SSO Concierge to its PortalGuard Identity & Access Management Platform, Eliminating Passwords for Thick Client Applications

With this product enhancement, BIO-key PortalGuard continues its technology leadership as a unified IAM platform that best supports the complexity of the modern enterprise with the widest range of SSO and multi-factor authentication (MFA) options.

WALL, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today introduced SSO Concierge TM , the latest enhancement to their award-winning PortalGuard platform. SSO Concierge provides single sign-on (SSO) capabilities that eliminate the need for passwords to thick client applications that do not support federated identity management.

Despite the continuing migration to cloud services, many enterprises maintain complex environments, including thick client applications that until now have been outliers within cloud-only IAM strategies. Thick client applications maintain independent identity stores, do not support identity federation, and yet often perform mission-critical operations that demand secure Zero Trust access for users. Many IAM solutions are unable to provide SSO access to thick client applications, requiring users to manage and remember additional logins and passwords and negatively impacting the user experience and user and IT staff productivity.

BIO-key PortalGuard SSO Concierge embraces these critical applications, unburdening users from additional logins by seamlessly and securely passing the proper credentials to thick client applications on the user’s behalf, behind a single login protected by PortalGuard’s strong multi-factor authentication. With this PortalGuard enhancement, enterprises can protect access to cloud-based, on-premises, legacy, and thick client applications from a single managed Identity Provider (IdP). By assuring user identity with 16+ multi-factor authentication options, including Identity-Bound Biometrics, PortalGuard creates additional layers of identity protection. Once authenticated, PortalGuard eliminates all additional passwords for users, greatly reducing IT support demands, and allowing employees, customers, and partners to improve their productivity instead of losing time trying to sign in.