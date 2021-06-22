checkAd

Permascand Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Flagship PermaChlor Electrochlorination Water Disinfection Technology

22.06.2021   

The electrochlorination water disinfection solution enables low energy consumption and high-efficiency water treatment for multiple applications

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European market for electrochlorination technology for water treatment, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Permascand AB (Permascand) with the 2021 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its unique PermaChlor technology. The solution leverages Permascand's pioneering dimensionally stable electrodes, Permascand DSA, to ensure low power consumption and high-efficiency water treatment. Permascand DSA electrodes comprise a titanium structure with a thin coating of catalytic metal oxide, aiding in the safe and clean production of hypochlorite solution.

View the mulitimedia experience here:https://best-practices.frost.com/permascand/

"PermaChlor is environmentally safe and works by applying direct electric current to seawater to generate a sodium or calcium hypochlorite solution on site. When seawater is passed through its electrochemical cell comprising a dimensionally stable anode/cathode electrode, it generates non-hazardous diluted sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen gas," said Monami Dey, Senior Industry Analyst. "As PermaChlor does not produce any toxic sludge or byproducts other than hydrogen, it eliminates the need to store potentially hazardous highly concentrated chlorine or other toxic chemical agents on site."

Unlike competing products that need a regular supply of sodium chloride as an electrolyte to carry out hypochlorite production, Permascand's technology requires only seawater and electricity for hypochlorite generation. Moreover, most sodium hypochlorite products are only available in concentrations of 6 percent, 12 percent, and 15 percent, which are difficult and unsafe to handle. PermaChlor generates sodium hypochlorite solution in the range of 0.01 percent to 1 percent, much lower than the hazardous threshold value.

Besides its advanced technology, PermaChlor boasts a cutting-edge design that allows it to be installed even in narrow areas. Both its plate electrode concept and tubular electrode concept have bipolar cell geometry, offering many benefits over traditional processes, including superior electrolytic efficiency, low capital costs, a durable electrolyzer, and a rigid electrode assembly that is not susceptible to corrosion or flow-induced vibration. Furthermore, it inhibits the growth of scale buildup, thus eliminating the need for chemical cleaning.

