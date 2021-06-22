Ondas Receives Purchase Order from Major European Rail Customer
Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., received its first purchase order from a major European rail customer for its FullMAX MC-IoT private wireless network technology.
“Ondas has been focused on driving market adoption of its mission-critical IoT (MC-IoT) technology across industrial and government markets with an initial focus on the large North American Rail markets”, said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. “Our success here with the Class 1 Railroads is allowing for new adoption outside of North America. Rail operators in Europe face many of the same challenges as our Class 1 rail customers. We look forward to working closely with this customer by providing crucial new data capacity and network flexibility through our next-generation FullMAX industrial wireless platform.”
Mr. Brock concluded, “Ondas’ FullMAX MC-IoT technology is key to unlocking the high performance and secure industrial networks of the future by optimizing valuable spectrum assets already available to our customers.”
Data-intensive edge technologies are expanding in scope and number, creating the need for new broadband private wireless data networks in European rail markets. The adoption of more intelligent rail systems cannot be met by the legacy GSMR networks in Europe or by the future transition to 5G technologies. New rail applications require highly reliable data links over very long range and wide field areas. 5G networks are purposely designed for high downstream data capacity over very short range and don’t meet many of the mission-critical requirements. Furthermore, ubiquitous 5G networks will take years or even decades to implement across the territory of a railroad. Meanwhile, just as in North America, European railroad infrastructure companies control blocks of low frequency, highly capable performing radio spectrum assets which are underutilized by legacy narrowband wireless technologies. Ondas’ FullMAX software-defined wireless platform is designed to unlock the full capability of this existing spectrum and provide much higher data network capacity, performance and reliability.
