Ondas Receives Purchase Order from Major European Rail Customer

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., received its first purchase order from a major European rail customer for its FullMAX MC-IoT private wireless network technology.

“Ondas has been focused on driving market adoption of its mission-critical IoT (MC-IoT) technology across industrial and government markets with an initial focus on the large North American Rail markets”, said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. “Our success here with the Class 1 Railroads is allowing for new adoption outside of North America. Rail operators in Europe face many of the same challenges as our Class 1 rail customers. We look forward to working closely with this customer by providing crucial new data capacity and network flexibility through our next-generation FullMAX industrial wireless platform.”