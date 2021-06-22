A 2005 “pre-fintech fintech”, Payoneer was born on the cusp of the global shift to digital, borderless commerce. Now, the business is very much at the heart of it. Payoneer’s vast networked ecosystem offers millions of businesses – from emerging-market freelancers to the marketplaces and platforms redefining how the world operates – the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Payoneer , the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced today a rebrand to reflect its current position in the market and its vision to be the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere. The new brand marks another chapter in the fintech pioneer’s evolution from young disrupter to industry leader, with plans to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker PAYO later this month at an enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion at closing.

“This is the era of Open Commerce,” said Scott Galit, CEO of Payoneer, “a time when the entire world operates on a single digital plane, and anyone, from anywhere, has the opportunity to realize their potential. This is the reality we have always been building towards. As we enter the public markets and look ahead, our new brand is designed to keep driving the business forward while keeping us true to our purpose: to imagine, engineer and inspire a universal future for commerce, together with our millions of customers and partners all over the world.”

Payoneer’s new brand color is “universal”, reflecting its promise to be for everyone everywhere. The new symbol is a circle, illustrating its journey to becoming a single destination, unified, and connected in more places than anyone else.

The brand itself was developed in partnership with global brand company venturethree. Creative Director Jason Lowings said of the project, “There are many players in the busy payments and financial services space, but Payoneer is unique in the breadth, depth and integrity of their global ecosystems. It is a truly universal business, with an optimistic global perspective, uniting marketplaces, systems, businesses and entrepreneurs, everywhere in the world. To express and celebrate this, the new symbol of Payoneer reflects the universe of opportunities available through their many products, services and platforms.”