checkAd

Payoneer Rebrands Ahead of Public Listing A Universe of Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced today a rebrand to reflect its current position in the market and its vision to be the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce everywhere. The new brand marks another chapter in the fintech pioneer’s evolution from young disrupter to industry leader, with plans to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker PAYO later this month at an enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion at closing.

A 2005 “pre-fintech fintech”, Payoneer was born on the cusp of the global shift to digital, borderless commerce. Now, the business is very much at the heart of it. Payoneer’s vast networked ecosystem offers millions of businesses – from emerging-market freelancers to the marketplaces and platforms redefining how the world operates – the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

“This is the era of Open Commerce,” said Scott Galit, CEO of Payoneer, “a time when the entire world operates on a single digital plane, and anyone, from anywhere, has the opportunity to realize their potential. This is the reality we have always been building towards. As we enter the public markets and look ahead, our new brand is designed to keep driving the business forward while keeping us true to our purpose: to imagine, engineer and inspire a universal future for commerce, together with our millions of customers and partners all over the world.”

Payoneer’s new brand color is “universal”, reflecting its promise to be for everyone everywhere. The new symbol is a circle, illustrating its journey to becoming a single destination, unified, and connected in more places than anyone else.

The brand itself was developed in partnership with global brand company venturethree. Creative Director Jason Lowings said of the project, “There are many players in the busy payments and financial services space, but Payoneer is unique in the breadth, depth and integrity of their global ecosystems. It is a truly universal business, with an optimistic global perspective, uniting marketplaces, systems, businesses and entrepreneurs, everywhere in the world. To express and celebrate this, the new symbol of Payoneer reflects the universe of opportunities available through their many products, services and platforms.”

Seite 1 von 3
FTAC Olympus Acquisition Crop Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Payoneer Rebrands Ahead of Public Listing A Universe of Opportunities Payoneer, the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced today a rebrand to reflect its current position in the market and its vision to be the world’s go-to partner for digital commerce …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Coca-Cola North America Steps up Spending With Minority-Owned Media Companies
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Russell Wilson Named One of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ for Philanthropic Efforts Helping ...
Veteran Journalist Cherie Grzech Joins NewsNation as Vice President of News, Managing Editor
PLAYSTUDIOS and Acies Complete Business Combination, Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq As “MYPS”
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. Announces Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Previously Announced Combination with Payoneer