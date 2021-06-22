The Washington Post Names FireEye a 2021 Top Washington-Area Workplace

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC , which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

FireEye ranks in the top 20 Top Workplaces among greater Washington, D.C.-area companies listing due to employee feedback. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Now in its eighth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to highlight the companies in the Washington area that are leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “Throughout the past 15 months, these companies have had to make quick decisions in order to keep their employees safe while also balancing productivity and efficiency, and their employees have taken note of this great work.”

“We are thrilled to receive this outstanding recognition,” said Barbara Massa, EVP & Chief of Business Operations at FireEye. “Being named a Top Workplace is especially significant to us, as it was our own Washington, D.C. area employees and their feedback that secured this placement.”

The Washington Post hosted a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 17 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://wapo.st/3q7iiRE.

