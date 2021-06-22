checkAd

Terminix Releases Top Mosquito Cities by Consumer Search Trends

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest, termite and mosquito control services to residential and commercial customers, released today a list of the top cities in the United States that were most interested in finding out more about mosquitoes, according to internet search trends from 2020.

Do you live in a top mosquito city? (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bakersfield, California, a city that once did not have to worry about some species of mosquitoes, claimed the top spot as residents searched the web for ways to get rid of mosquitoes. The state of Florida had the highest search frequency with six different cities in the top 25, followed by Texas and California, that had five cities and four cities, respectively. For a full list of the top 50 mosquito cities, including cities in Georgia, New York and Ohio, visit the “The Buzz,” the official Terminix blog.

“Every family deserves to enjoy their lawns and outdoor spaces this summer without being bothered by mosquitoes,” said Lance Martin, senior vice president of field operations for Terminix. “With summer in full swing, mosquito season is upon us. Mosquito-borne illnesses can affect all of us, as millions of people are impacted every year. Terminix is committed to helping protect our customers and the communities where we live and work from these potentially dangerous pests by offering an effective solution to eliminate them.”

Terminix based its rankings on data from Google Trends,1 a tool that shows how frequently a given search term or set of search terms is entered into Google's search engine over a given period of time and across specific geographic locations. To provide a more accurate measure of interest in mosquitoes, Terminix analyzed trend data for popular mosquito-related search terms in 2020, broken out by U.S. city. This analysis helped to identify the locations with the highest proportion of mosquito-related searches compared to city population.

According to Terminix, the top 25 cities most concerned with mosquitoes are:

  1. Bakersfield, Calif.
  2. Jonesboro, Ark.
  3. Ft. Myers, Fla.
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Joplin, Mo.
  6. Corpus Christi, Texas
  7. Fresno, Calif.
  8. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.
  9. Flint, Mich.
  10. Panama City, Fla.
  11. Los Angeles, Calif.
  12. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
  13. South Bend, Ind.
  14. Lansing, Mich.
  15. Waco, Texas
  16. Jacksonville, Fla.
  17. West Palm Beach, Fla.
  18. Austin, Texas
  19. Tucson, Ariz.
  20. Orlando, Fla.
  21. McAllen, Texas
  22. San Antonio, Texas
  23. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
  24. Wilmington, N.C.
  25. San Diego, Calif.

Mosquito-borne diseases infect millions each year across the globe and kill over one million people every year. In the U.S., mosquitoes can transmit serious diseases such as West Nile virus and encephalitis, and globally, mosquitoes are vectors for other deadly illnesses, including malaria and Zika.

