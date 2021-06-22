Danimer Scientific Completes Debottlenecking of Kentucky Facility to Upscale Production of Biodegradable Materials

“As expected, we have completed our debottlenecking initiatives on time, which will enable us to significantly scale up production from previous levels,” said Danimer Scientific CEO Stephen Croskrey. “After taking steps to optimize our processes and equipment, the facility was brought back online in late May, and we used early June to confirm that both fermentation and downstream processing of our material is running at the projected levels, which are higher than before these initiatives. We look forward to delivering the high volumes of PHA our partners and customers need to create products that will help reduce the environmental impacts of plastics waste.”

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR), a leading developer and manufacturer of biodegradable materials, today announced the successful completion of debottlenecking initiatives within its Winchester, Ky., manufacturing facility. The achievement positions the company to accelerate production of Nodax, its signature polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), towards its expectation of reaching 100% of the facility’s current annual run rate capacity of 20 million pounds of Nodax- based resins by the end of 2021.

Unlike petrochemical-based plastics, Nodax is a PHA produced through natural fermentation processes using plant oil from crops such as canola. The material is certified to degrade in a variety of environments at the end of its lifecycle, including industrial composting facilities, backyard compost units, and soil and marine environments. It can be used in a wide range of applications from drinking straws and flexible packaging to disposable cups and cutlery.

“With our Winchester facility primed to reach the height of its current capacity, we can further focus on expanding the facility over the next year,” said Danimer Scientific COO Michael Smith. “As previously noted, the second phase of our construction process is ongoing, and we continue to expect the expansion to come online in the second quarter of 2022. We look forward to continuing our work to deliver sustainable solutions for the world’s plastic waste crisis.”

For more information on Danimer Scientific, please visit: www.DanimerScientific.com.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, the company’s renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable. They return to nature instead of polluting the environment. Danimer Scientific’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for Danimer Scientific’s biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives, and injection-molded articles, among others. The company now holds more than 150 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.