Splunk Launches New Security Cloud

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the new Splunk Security Cloud, the only data-centric modern security operations platform that delivers enterprise-grade advanced security analytics, automated security operations, and integrated threat intelligence with an open, unparalleled ecosystem. For more information on Splunk Security Cloud visit the Splunk website.

Splunk Security Cloud brings together best-in-class security operations solutions that help customers get maximum value from their data. With Splunk Security Cloud, teams can secure and manage multi-cloud deployments while remaining agile to adapt to ever-evolving threats.

“At Splunk, we believe security is a data problem and data drives better decisions, providing the foundation for security analytics,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Chief Product Officer, Splunk. “As the volume and complexity of data grows and customers’ digital environments get more complex, Splunk Security Cloud provides the best solutions to help customers solve their ever-evolving security challenges.”

What People are saying about Splunk Security Cloud

“Security solutions with advanced analytics and automation help educational institutions and universities better defend against new challenges, such as IoT and edge computing attacks, and help us provide the most secure experience to our students and faculty,” said Lanita Collette, Deputy Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, University of Arizona. “We are excited to partner with Splunk into the future and look forward to their continuous innovation in security.”

“Security buyers today value a platform that integrates traditionally separate tools for advanced behavioral analytics, threat intelligence and SOAR - all delivered in the cloud that is easy-to-buy and easy-to-use,” said Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst & Fellow, Enterprise Strategy Group. “Splunk has made great strides over the past year in bringing together their security solutions on a single cloud platform under one pricing model, helping customers manage high-volume actionable data for security teams in real-time.”

Splunk Security Cloud Provides a Unified, Data-Centric View Across Cloud and Hybrid Environments

Splunk Security Cloud takes a data-centric approach to security, helping teams drive better decisions. Splunk accelerates organizations data-driven outcomes with this robust security operations platform that includes the following capabilities:

