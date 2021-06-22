checkAd

Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health dietary supplement products, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2021.

Commenting on the fiscal year results (changes shown vs. fiscal 2020), Cyanotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cysewski, Ph.D., said:

“Net sales increased slightly over the prior year, however, gross profit was negatively impacted by higher spirulina costs per kilo driven by lower production volumes. We generated $2.4 million in cash from operations, deleveraged the balance sheet by $1.7 million, and increased our capital investments including the installation of a new tablet press.

“During the fourth quarter, we launched new labels for both our BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica products. The new labels were well received in the marketplace.

“The coronavirus ("COVID-19”) pandemic has caused volatility in global markets. Our Company was declared an essential business in Hawaii and California, and we have remained open at full operations. We want to thank the team for their commitment to Cyanotech during a period of uncertainty.”

Fiscal Year 2021

Cyanotech reported net sales of $32,345,000 for fiscal 2021 compared to $31,899,000 in fiscal 2020, an increase of 1.4%. Gross profit was $11,117,000, with gross profit margin of 34.4%, compared to gross profit of $12,700,000 and gross profit margin of 39.8%. Gross profit was negatively impacted by product mix and higher spirulina costs per kilo driven by lower production volumes in the current fiscal year. Operating income was $84,000 compared to operating income of $1,053,000.

Net income was $920,000 or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $387,000 or $0.06 per diluted share with the increase due to the forgiveness of the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of $1,389,000, including accrued interest of $8,000.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

Cyanotech reported net sales of $9,438,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to $8,634,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of 9.3%. Gross profit was $2,771,000, with gross profit margin of 29.4%, compared to gross profit of $3,084,000 and gross profit margin of 35.7% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating loss was $24,000 compared to operating income of $228,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Net loss was $200,000, or ($0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $121,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Please review the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2021 for more detailed information.

— Cyanotech will host a webcast at 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 to respond to questions about its operating results and other topics of interest. Interested parties are asked to submit questions to questions@cyanotech.com before 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The Company will respond only to relevant questions relating to the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial performance and will not be accepting any questions or comments during the broadcast.

To join the webcast, please browse http://cyanotech.com/meet approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for over 30 years, produces BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica. These all natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity.* All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, and availability of financing, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Tables Follow: The following tables do not contain footnotes or other information contained in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which can be found on the Cyanotech website (www.cyanotech.com) under Investors>Investor Filings upon filing. As such the following Financial Tables are provided only as a guide and other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(in thousands, except
share data)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

3,767

 

 

$

2,417

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $32 in 2021 and $13 in 2020

 

 

2,436

 

 

 

2,154

 

Inventories, net

 

 

8,415

 

 

 

9,653

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

488

 

 

 

504

 

Total current assets

 

 

15,106

 

 

 

14,728

 

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

 

12,136

 

 

 

13,042

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

3,517

 

 

 

3,834

 

Other assets

 

 

120

 

 

 

183

 

Total assets

 

$

30,879

 

 

$

31,787

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,287

 

 

$

2,137

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

844

 

 

 

849

 

Customer deposits

 

 

124

 

 

 

327

 

Operating lease obligations, current portion

 

 

343

 

 

 

319

 

Short-term contract obligation

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

Line of credit

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

2,000

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

689

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,808

 

 

 

6,359

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

4,823

 

 

 

6,009

 

Long-term operating lease obligations

 

 

3,175

 

 

 

3,519

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

32

 

 

 

54

 

Total liabilities

 

 

13,838

 

 

 

15,941

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,116,073 shares at March 31, 2021 and 6,011,885 shares at March 31, 2020

 

 

122

 

 

 

120

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

33,267

 

 

 

32,994

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(16,348

)

 

 

(17,268

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

17,041

 

 

 

15,846

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

30,879

 

 

$

31,787

 

 

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years ended March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

32,345

 

 

$

31,899

 

 

$

30,202

 

Cost of sales

 

 

21,228

 

 

 

19,199

 

 

 

19,736

 

Gross profit

 

 

11,117

 

 

 

12,700

 

 

 

10,466

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

4,876

 

 

 

5,281

 

 

 

5,718

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

5,518

 

 

 

5,758

 

 

 

6,822

 

Research and development

 

 

639

 

 

 

608

 

 

 

923

 

Total operating expense

 

 

11,033

 

 

 

11,647

 

 

 

13,463

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

84

 

 

 

1,053

 

 

 

(2,997

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(550

)

 

 

(657

)

 

 

(582

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

839

 

 

(657

)

 

 

(582

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

923

 

 

 

396

 

 

 

(3,579

)

Income tax expense

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(17

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

920

 

 

$

387

 

 

$

(3,596

)

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.62

)

Diluted

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.62

)

Shares used in calculation of net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

6,070

 

 

 

5,956

 

 

 

5,819

 

Diluted

 

 

6,200

 

 

 

5,961

 

 

 

5,819

 

 

Wertpapier


