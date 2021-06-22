Digital Media Solutions Set To Join Russell 3000 Index

“We are thrilled to have been selected to join the Russell 3000 Index almost a year after our listing on the NYSE. The addition of DMS to this prestigious list marks another step forward for the Company and will continue to expand our visibility within the investment community,” said Joe Marinucci, DMS CEO.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, has been selected to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution. The newly reconstituted indexes take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 28.

The Annual Russell Reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell 3000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

