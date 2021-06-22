checkAd

Guardant Health Expands Guardant360 Portfolio With New Tests for Treatment Response Monitoring and Complete Genomic Profiling

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) adds two new products to its portfolio to help improve the management of patients with late-stage and metastatic cancers. The Guardant360 Response test represents a breakthrough as the first commercially available, blood-only, liquid biopsy test that detects changes in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) levels to provide oncologists an early indication of a patient’s response to treatment. The Guardant360 TissueNext test, the company’s first tissue-based test, is now available, if needed, to help oncologists identify patients with advanced cancer who may benefit from biomarker-informed treatment.

Both products expand on the trusted Guardant360 portfolio to offer oncologists end-to-end testing solutions, covering treatment selection, with the option of ordering tissue biopsy results if needed, and treatment response monitoring, to help improve clinical outcomes for patients with advanced cancer.

The Guardant360 Response liquid biopsy test detects changes in ctDNA levels from a simple blood draw, to assess treatment response up to eight weeks earlier than RECIST (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors),1-11 giving oncologists a new tool to use when considering whether to continue, stop, or explore other treatment options for their patients with late-stage or metastatic cancer. Molecular responders (those with decreasing ctDNA levels) show significantly longer progression-free and overall survival rates, compared to molecular non-responders.1-12 In over 50 studies, Guardant Health has demonstrated that molecular response, as measured by changes in ctDNA levels, can help provide an early indication of treatment response across therapies (targeted, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy) and cancer types including non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast, and bladder.1-12

“Using circulating tumor DNA levels to monitor treatment response is a promising new approach in the management of patients with advanced cancer,” said Craig Eagle, MD, Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer. “We are delighted to offer oncologists a simple blood test that can provide an early assessment of whether their patient is responding to treatment, or not. Multiple studies using the Guardant360 Response test have shown that molecular response, as measured by circulating tumor DNA levels, can help predict clinical benefit, and longer progression-free survival.”

