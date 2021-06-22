Guardant Health Expands Guardant360 Portfolio With New Tests for Treatment Response Monitoring and Complete Genomic Profiling

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) adds two new products to its portfolio to help improve the management of patients with late-stage and metastatic cancers. The Guardant360 Response test represents a breakthrough as the first commercially available, blood-only, liquid biopsy test that detects changes in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) levels to provide oncologists an early indication of a patient’s response to treatment. The Guardant360 TissueNext test, the company’s first tissue-based test, is now available, if needed, to help oncologists identify patients with advanced cancer who may benefit from biomarker-informed treatment.

Both products expand on the trusted Guardant360 portfolio to offer oncologists end-to-end testing solutions, covering treatment selection, with the option of ordering tissue biopsy results if needed, and treatment response monitoring, to help improve clinical outcomes for patients with advanced cancer.