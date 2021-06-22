Ouster Now Offers Buy America and Buy American Certified Digital Lidar

The Buy American Act and Buy America Act require the U.S. government to prefer U.S.- made products in its purchases. These requirements also apply to purchasers other than the federal government if a project utilizes federal funds. By achieving these certifications, federal, state and municipal agencies, as well as private parties with government customers, will be able to use Ouster’s digital lidar technology in federally funded projects. Other customers also stand to benefit as they look to certify their own products that incorporate Ouster’s digital lidar technology.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has achieved Buy America and Buy American certifications for sensors manufactured in its San Francisco facility.

“With the next wave of investments in U.S. infrastructure projects driven in part by recent legislation, Ouster is well-positioned to capture the increased demand for lidar technology,” said Nate Dickerman, Ouster’s President of Field Operations. “These certifications further differentiate Ouster's products from our peers and demonstrate our ability to scale with our federally-funded customers over time as they move from pilot projects today to larger scale deployments in the future.”

These certifications will be particularly meaningful for potential customers in the smart infrastructure and mobility end markets, or anyone whose end customer is the U.S. government. Currently, over 80% of state and local transportation projects depend on federal funding which require Buy America(n) certified products when available.

"Buy America certification is an important strategic advantage for companies like Ouster that are committed to U.S. manufacturing and supporting American jobs,” said Andy Berke, former Mayor of Chattanooga and CityFi Partner. “Buy America is a critical procurement criteria for any recipient of federal grants for infrastructure projects, which help improve our cities' highways, public transit, and local streets for the better.”

“Ouster’s digital lidar is an integral part of our Pegasus line of hybrid UAV/UGV drones and their certification will be an important factor as we launch new programs,” said Alberto Lacaze, president at Robotic Research. “Sourcing Buy American certified components enables Robotic Research to deploy our solutions to key government customers like the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as qualify for grant funding to further innovate.”