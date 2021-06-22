checkAd

Several Vocera Customers Earn Top Spots on Prestigious U.S. News Honor Roll

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Vocera solutions are used in six out of 10 children’s hospitals that made the latest U.S. News & World Report honor roll. The publication recently released its annual Best Children's Hospitals list, which is in its 15th year.

“Congratulations to the children’s hospitals who made this year’s prestigious list by U.S. News & World Report,” Patrick de la Roza, senior vice president and general manager of Vocera Ease, said. “It is no surprise these high-ranking facilities performed so well with their commitment to providing exceptional patient care, transparency, and real-time communication. We are proud to support them and many other children’s hospitals across the country.”

The 2021-22 rankings were created from data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and a survey sent to thousands of pediatric doctors nationwide. In the 2021-22 rankings, 89 hospitals ranked among the top 50 in at least one pediatric medical specialty. Ten of those hospitals earned a place on the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll by garnering points for being highly ranked in many specialties.

The top 10 list includes:

  1. Boston Children's Hospital
  2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  3. Texas Children's Hospital, Houston
  4. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
  5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles
  6. Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora
  7. Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C.
  8. Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio
  9. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
  10. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, Palo Alto, Calif.

Care team members in six of the top children’s hospitals use Vocera solutions, including secure messaging via smartphone applications, Vocera Analytics, Vocera Ease, and the hands-free Vocera Badge. Four out of 10 hospitals use Vocera Ease, a cloud-based mobile app that enables care team members to send secure texts, photos, and video updates to the loved ones of hospitalized children, helping ease the stress and worry for many families. The app also enables secure two-way video conferencing between clinicians and family members.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

