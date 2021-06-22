PerkinElmer Agrees to Acquire Viral Vector Gene Delivery Leader SIRION Biotech

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, privately held SIRION has approximately 50 employees based in Germany, the U.S. and France. The company has established a strong licensing portfolio leveraged by over a dozen major pharmaceutical and biotech players researching more than twenty five diseases and conditions.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) (“PerkinElmer”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to acquire SIRION Biotech GmbH , a leading, global provider of viral vector-based technologies that drive improved delivery performance for cell and gene therapies. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

The addition of SIRION’s offerings will complement PerkinElmer’s Horizon Discovery portfolio which includes gene editing and modulation tools for CRISPR, CRISPRi and RNAi, custom cell lines for bio production and base editing technologies. Moreover, the acquisition will further broaden PerkinElmer’s existing cell and gene research solutions featuring industry-leading high content, in vivo, and cell painting screening technologies; innovative immunoassays; cell plate readers; and advanced automation, microfluidics and informatics and analytical platforms.

Commenting on the agreement to acquire the company, Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, said, “Seventy percent of gene therapy trials today leverage viral vector approaches and we expect this to remain strong going forward given the demand for targeted, high-payload delivery in treating diseases like cancer. By combining SIRION’s innovative “payload” transport technology with our existing Horizon genetic material editing tools and phenotypic research solutions, we will be able to support organizations’ cell and gene therapy workflows as they look to streamline and accelerate their efforts.”

Dr. Christian Thirion, CEO of SIRION, added, “Our team is excited to work with PerkinElmer to continue to grow our leading position in viral vector technologies for cell and gene therapy. We will benefit greatly from becoming part of the PerkinElmer portfolio, with increased access to genomics analysis, gene editing and base editing technologies, as well as a strong global infrastructure and reach.”

To learn more about PerkinElmer’s full range of life sciences solutions, Informatics and OneSource services please visit: https://www.perkinelmer.com/corporate/what-we-do/markets/life-sciences ....

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the well-being and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.