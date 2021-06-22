Gannett Launches Its First Non-Fungible Token

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced it will auction its inaugural non-fungible token (NFT) inspired by the first newspaper delivered to space in 1971. Powered by Origin’s NFT Launchpad, which was chosen for its ability to host record-breaking NFT sales on an industry-leading tech platform, the auction will consist of a unique mosaic incorporating more than 300 images from 50 years of space coverage. All auction proceeds will benefit the Air Force Space & Missile Museum Foundation and The Gannett Foundation.

