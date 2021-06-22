checkAd

Gannett Launches Its First Non-Fungible Token

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), announced it will auction its inaugural non-fungible token (NFT) inspired by the first newspaper delivered to space in 1971. Powered by Origin’s NFT Launchpad, which was chosen for its ability to host record-breaking NFT sales on an industry-leading tech platform, the auction will consist of a unique mosaic incorporating more than 300 images from 50 years of space coverage. All auction proceeds will benefit the Air Force Space & Missile Museum Foundation and The Gannett Foundation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005663/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Legendary Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, famously transported a special edition of TODAY, now FLORIDA TODAY and part of the USA TODAY NETWORK, to the moon. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Shepard’s visit to the moon, the collection allows bidders the chance to immerse themselves with the interactive artwork of the Apollo Landing and related NASA missions.

The First Newspaper Delivered to the Moon collection includes the following:

  • Photo Mosaic Video: A video exploration of a collection of images spanning five decades of space coverage that re-creates the cover of the keepsake section delivered to the moon during Apollo 14’s mission.
  • Interactive Photo Mosaic Illustration: This digital asset is an interactive artistic rendering celebrating America’s historic journey into space.
  • Physical & Digital Copies of "A Space Age History: Man's Odyssey to the Moon": The 24-page section, originally published in 1969, was re-formatted and re-published in 1971 to commemorate its journey to the Moon. The stories and photographs capture the spirit of the era, chronicle our journey into space and reflect America's elation over the triumphant manned moon landing. .
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes Space Coast Tour: An exclusive tour of Cape Canaveral with FLORIDA TODAY’s space reporter Emre Kelly who has covered more than 125 launches and missions.
  • Lifetime Digital Subscriptions: Unlimited access to all premium content from USA TODAY and FLORIDA TODAY on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Access to the eNewspaper, a digital replica of the print edition, is also included.
  • Out Of This World Extras: Swag bag with one space shuttle Endeavour, one space shuttle Atlantis and one space shuttle Discovery beach towel, a set of Apollo playing cards and a space umbrella.
