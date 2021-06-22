CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) announced today that due to public health restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Colombia and taking into account the health and safety of our employees, shareholders, service providers, other stakeholders and the community, Canacol strongly encourages shareholders NOT to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are instead encouraged to vote by proxy on the internet.



To this end, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be permitted to attend the meeting in person. ‎Further restrictions with regard to the meeting may be implemented by the Corporation as required in accordance with applicable laws and to comply with public health restrictions. At the meeting, the Corporation may adopt screening or other measures for identifying Covid-19 symptoms or risk factors as may be ‎recommended or required by applicable health authorities. These measures may include requiring registered shareholders or duly appointed proxy holders still wishing to attend the meeting in person to sign a confirmation letter at the meeting that (i) they are not a confirmed case of Covid-19 or a close contact of a confirmed ‎case of Covid-19, (ii) they are not experiencing cold or flu-like systems, including fever, ‎cough, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat or runny nose, and that (iii) they have not travelled outside of Colombia for a period of two weeks preceding the meeting date.

The Corporation reserves the right to refuse ‎admission to a shareholder or proxyholder seeking to attend the meeting if the Corporation believes the shareholder or proxyholder poses a ‎health risk to attendees at the meeting or would otherwise breach public health restrictions.

THE CORPORATION MAY LIMIT ATTENDEES AS REQUIRED BY MASS GATHERING RESTRICTIONS IMPLEMENTED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF COLOMBIA AT THE TIME OF THE MEETING. In addition, any attendees will be required to practice social ‎distancing at the meeting.

In order to permit shareholders and proxyholders to listen to the meeting in real time, without ‎having to attend in person, a conference call of the meeting will be available as follows:‎

Conference call participation:

Dial In Toll Free: ‎1-844-784-1724

Canada Toll Free: ‎ 1-866-450-4696

Colombia Toll Free: ‎01800-9-156803

International Dial In: 1-412-317-6716