checkAd

HTG Receives First Commercial Orders for its Planned HTG Transcriptome Panel and Announces the Signing of Two European Early Adopter Program Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

TUCSON, Ariz., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has received the first commercial orders for its planned HTG Transcriptome Panel and has signed agreements with its first two Early Adopter Program (EAP) collaborators in Europe. HTG has now signed EAP agreements with customers in both the US and Europe and continues to progress toward its planned third quarter 2021 commercial launch of its HTG Transcriptome Panel, designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the HTG EdgeSeq technology.

Entering into additional EAP agreements with new and existing customers allows for additional studies which HTG believes will support validation of the HTG Transcriptome Panel’s performance requirements. This program also provides these collaborators with access to this panel in advance of the planned commercial launch in the third quarter of 2021. Through this process HTG has also received its first commercial orders for the HTG Transcriptome Panel from EAP collaborators and has signed EAP agreements with customers in both the US and Europe.

“Several prestigious cancer centers and research institutions throughout the US and Europe have expressed interest in our planned HTG Transcriptome Panel and are now participants or have indicated their intention to participate in the EAP. In the past week, we executed EAP agreements with Fundación Instituto Valenciano de Oncologia (Valencia, Spain) and Tyrolpath Obrist Brunhuber GmbH (Zams, Austria), two top European institutions at the leading edge of precision medicine solutions, with a focus on the use of novel technologies like our HTG EdgeSeq technology,” said Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Commercial Officer.

“We believe our first commercial orders for the HTG Transcriptome Panel in advance of our official launch demonstrates significant enthusiasm about the opportunities for this panel. We are very pleased to have initial orders from customers in both the US and Europe, and in both the academic and biopharma sectors,” Mr. Lawson continued.

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HTG Receives First Commercial Orders for its Planned HTG Transcriptome Panel and Announces the Signing of Two European Early Adopter Program Agreements TUCSON, Ariz., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has received the first commercial orders for its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
CAVU Resources, Inc. announces name change, engages investment bank, enters into agreement to ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Clever Leaves Sends First Commercial Flower Shipment to Australia Through Commercial Partnership ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
MicroVision Announces $140 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus