Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.39 Million from Exercise of Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) announces that the Company has received an aggregate $1,388,430 from the exercise of share purchase warrants recently. A total of 5,437,570 warrants have been exercised since early March with the majority with a strike price of 27 cents expiring later this year. Skyharbour is fully funded for its recently expanded drill program at its flagship Moore Lake Uranium Project with a total of over CAD $9 million in cash and in shares of partner companies. Partner companies Azincourt, Orano and Valor Resources are funding the bulk of the exploration programs at the Preston, East Preston and Hook Lake (previously North Falcon Point) Projects, respectively.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects covering over 240,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U3Oover 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company has plans for upcoming drill programs at the project.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint-venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit.

