New Orders for Reflect Scientific Freezers and Chillers Top $750K

OREM, Utah, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced today that there had been $768,000 in new orders in the past 60 days for the Cryometrix cryogenic products.

Orders for the ultra-cold Cryometrix freezers were $648,000, with solvent chillers contributing another $120,000 over the past 60 days. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “The second quarter of 2021 is showing strong orders for the Cryometrix ultra-cold freezers as well as solvent chillers. These products are delighting our customers and the market is responding.” The patented liquid nitrogen powered freezers are instrumental in processing and storing high-value biopharmaceuticals. The solvent chillers are primarily used for the extraction of CBD from hemp biomass.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.” 

