Nuwellis Announces New Appointments to Leadership Team

George Montague to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Neil P. Ayotte, to serve as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its dynamic growth in support of its commitment to expanding access to life-saving ultrafiltration therapies for adult and pediatric patients suffering from fluid overload, Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), formerly CHF Solutions, Inc., today announced the appointment of George Montague as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 28, 2021. Neil P. Ayotte, Esq. also joined the Company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer on June 7, 2021.



“Nuwellis is entering an energizing new phase with significant opportunities in heart failure, pediatrics and critical care. The deep knowledge and experience in healthcare that George and Neil bring will be instrumental as we advance our mission of bringing our Aquadex SmartFlow technology to more patients,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., president and CEO of Nuwellis. “Their respective experiences with medical device companies, combined with their commitment to patients, make them each uniquely qualified for the next phase of our journey. I'm excited to welcome them to the team."

Mr. Montague brings more than two decades of healthcare finance and leadership experience. Most recently, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Smiths Medical, a $1.1 billion device manufacturer where he restored sales growth and improved profitability. He also worked as the Group Financial Controller to the $4.2 billion parent company in London, UK. Earlier in his career, Mr. Montague led finance and strategy for two of Medtronic plc’s four operating groups. He served as the Vice President, Finance and Strategy for Medtronic’s $6.5 billion operating group – Restorative Therapies Group. He also guided finance, strategy and business development for Medtronic’s Diabetes franchise. With extensive expertise in acquisitions, Mr. Montague also worked on the largest-ever medical technology acquisition in China. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a B.S. from the University of California at Berkeley.