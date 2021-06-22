CN to Invest $15 Million in Nova Scotia to Ensure the Fluidity and Safety of its Network While Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announces plans to invest approximately C$15 million in Nova Scotia in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. In Nova Scotia, CN’s investment will focus on technology, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its network.

The Company is increasingly optimistic about the economic recovery and these investments will help meet the demand and future needs of customers.

“Our consistent and proactive infrastructure investment strategy and the essential work of our employees and supply chain partners are what enable CN to keep the economy moving safely and smoothly year after year. Safety is a core value at CN and we will continue to invest in our track and in technology to support our overall network capacity and provide our customers with safe and reliable service. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to do even more for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders through our end-to-end, pro-competitive combination with Kansas City Southern, which will connect North America and build the premier railway for the 21st Century.”

Derek Taylor, Vice-President, Eastern Region at CN



“Our government salutes CN for its commitment to rail safety and the fluidity of its network while minimizing pollution. We will continue to support green projects that keep Canadians safe, stimulate the economy, and ensure that our rail network remains one of the most efficient and secure rail transportation systems in the world. This announcement will help create good middle-class jobs and help move goods efficiently to market, and people to their destinations.”

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada



“With an increase in annual infrastructural capital investment to $15 million in Nova Scotia, CN continues to recognize and strengthen our province’s integral position in the National and International supply chain. As the global Pandemic recovery continues it is positive indicators like this provincially targeted expenditure from CN that will see Nova Scotia quickly regain its economic momentum.”