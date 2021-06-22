ShotSpotter Reports 55 Percent of Retail Security Executives are Concerned or Very Concerned About Gunfire at Their Stores

The survey of 195 retail security executives, law enforcement officials and government agencies was conducted during an April 2021 conference, Public Safety and the Impact on Retail Security, jointly sponsored by The Loss Prevention Foundation and ShotSpotter.

NEWARK, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc . (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced the results of a Public Safety and Retail Security survey that revealed 55 percent of retail security executives are concerned or very concerned about gunfire at their store location and 88 percent say it is very important that retailers partner with law enforcement.

Key findings from the survey include:

26 percent report being very concerned about gunfire in their store location, while 29 percent are concerned, 36 percent are somewhat concerned and 9 percent are not concerned.

88 percent say it is very important that retailers partner with law enforcement, while 12 percent say is it important and zero respondents said it was not important.

Only five percent feel their security personnel and associates are very prepared to respond to a violent incident on site, while 36 percent say they are prepared, 46 percent are somewhat prepared and 13 percent are not prepared.

24 percent rate their security team partnering with law enforcement as extremely successful, while 69 percent say they are somewhat successful and six percent say they are not successful.

William J. Bratton, the main speaker and former NYPD Commissioner and Executive Chairman of Risk Advisory, Teneo, said as part of his remarks at the webinar on Public Safety and the Impact on Retail Security, “In the retail industry, security cannot have all the responsibility for security and the police cannot have all the responsibility. What we need is to engage in a partnership that can focus on the various problems that have been emerging or escalating, whether it is mass shootings or violent crime.”

“With the sharp rise in gun violence across the country, it is essential for the retail industry to work more closely with local law enforcement and seek out new technologies so they can be better prepared to respond quickly if an incident arises,” said Paul Mascari, Director of Security Solutions at ShotSpotter. “Our SiteSecure solution alerts security personnel within seconds of a shooting incident around stores and parking lots, protecting shoppers and associates by enabling faster response by security, law enforcement and medical personnel.”

In 2020, gun violence killed nearly 20,000 Americans---more than any other year in at least two decades---according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. This makes the topic of public safety in retail stores and surrounding parking lot areas an important issue for both security teams and local law enforcement agencies.

SiteSecure for Retail is a new program from ShotSpotter that provides US-based retailers with dedicated security experts to build custom tailored solutions for enhanced perimeter security. A key highlight of SiteSecure for Retail is seamless integration into existing video surveillance, access controls, and other security technologies. It complements similar programs for corporate facilities, government buildings and college campuses.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate, retail and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

For more media information for ShotSpotter, contact:

Media Contact:

Liz Einbinder

ShotSpotter, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3147

leinbinder@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 (415) 445-3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com