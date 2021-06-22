TELUS commits $1 million to champion Canadian small business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second year supporting small businesses through its national #StandWithOwners initiative, TELUS is doubling its commitment by investing $1 million to promote these vitally important organizations in 2021. Small business owners have demonstrated incredible strength and ingenuity as they pivoted and innovated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and TELUS is proudly supporting them with funding, localized advertising, and mentorship as they move forward.

“We continue to be inspired by the courage and determination of Canadian small business owners as they navigate long periods of lockdown and evolving restrictions to keep their dreams alive,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions. “With nearly 69% of Canada’s total private labour force being employed by small businesses,1 it has never been more important to rally behind and stand with owners. As we renew our commitment, we are asking Canadians to make one too. Commit to supporting your favourite small business this year. Together we can recognize and champion the owners that make our communities so special.”

Canadians and small businesses alike can participate in #StandWithOwners: