TELUS commits $1 million to champion Canadian small business
Small business owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising
Canadians encouraged to support their favourite small business using #StandWithOwners for a chance to win a $500 gift card
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its second year supporting small businesses through its national #StandWithOwners initiative, TELUS is doubling its commitment by
investing $1 million to promote these vitally important organizations in 2021. Small business owners have demonstrated incredible strength and ingenuity as they pivoted and innovated throughout the
COVID-19 pandemic, and TELUS is proudly supporting them with funding, localized advertising, and mentorship as they move
forward.
“We continue to be inspired by the courage and determination of Canadian small business owners as they navigate long periods of lockdown and evolving restrictions to keep their dreams alive,” said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions. “With nearly 69% of Canada’s total private labour force being employed by small businesses,1 it has never been more important to rally behind and stand with owners. As we renew our commitment, we are asking Canadians to make one too. Commit to supporting your favourite small business this year. Together we can recognize and champion the owners that make our communities so special.”
Canadians and small businesses alike can participate in #StandWithOwners:
-
TELUS Small Business Application: Owners can apply to receive $10,000 and personalized local advertising campaigns to help fuel awareness and drive revenue for their business.
Winners will be chosen weekly and showcased on telus.com/standwithowners.
-
Rallying the community: Canadians are invited to take action and make a commitment to stand with their favourite small business this year. Whether it’s buying your fruit and
vegetables from a farmers market, ordering from your favourite local restaurant, or shopping at a family-owned flower shop, Canadians can show their support on social media by tagging their
chosen business and using the hashtag #StandWithOwners. Bonus: participating Canadians will be entered to win a $500 gift card towards the small business they’ve nominated.
0 Kommentare