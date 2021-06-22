checkAd

CN to Invest $370 Million in Quebec to Ensure the Fluidity and Safety of its Network While Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Company is increasingly optimistic about the economic recovery and these investments will help meet the demand and future needs of customers.

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announces plans to invest approximately C$370 million in Quebec in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. In Quebec, CN’s investment will focus on technology, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its network.

“Our consistent and proactive infrastructure investment strategy and the essential work of our employees and supply chain partners are what enable CN to keep the economy moving safely and smoothly year after year. Safety is a core value at CN and we will continue to invest in our track and in technology to support our overall network capacity and provide our customers with safe and reliable service. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to do even more for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders through our end-to-end, pro-competitive combination with Kansas City Southern, which will connect North America and build the premier railway for the 21st Century.”

  -  Derek Taylor, Vice-President, Eastern Region at CN

“Our government salutes CN for its commitment to rail safety and the fluidity of its network while minimizing pollution. We will continue to support green projects that keep Canadians safe, stimulate the economy, and ensure that our rail network remains one of the most efficient and secure rail transportation systems in the world. This announcement will help create good middle-class jobs and help move goods efficiently to market, and people to their destinations.”

  -  The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada

“CN has demonstrated in recent months that it plays a key and essential role in the efficiency and productivity of the supply chain, despite a number of challenges including the global pandemic. CN's significant investments announced today will strengthen its transportation infrastructure to make it more modern and secure. This will certainly benefit our manufacturing companies across Quebec in the transportation of their goods.”

