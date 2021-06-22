OPKO Health Appoints Katherine Stueland as President and CEO of GeneDx

“We’re thrilled to have Katherine lead the team at GeneDx, which has served clinicians and patients for more than two decades with novel and differentiated technologies for diagnosing the most difficult human diseases,” said Jon R. Cohen, MD, Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories. “With her depth of experience, focus on patient-centric business strategies and ability to lead and inspire, we look forward to a new era of genomics with GeneDx at the forefront.”

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced the appointment of Katherine Stueland as President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx, Inc., the global genomics subsidiary of OPKO’s BioReference Laboratories. Ms. Stueland joins GeneDx from Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), where she served most recently as Chief Commercial Officer, establishing the corporate brand as Invitae evolved from a private company to a public entity with a market capitalization exceeding $6 billion.

Ms. Stueland’s career is rooted in bringing transformational technologies to patients and crafting strategies to enable broader access to diagnostics and therapeutics. She has overseen multiple commercial organizations and corporate brand transformations, and helped bring the first cancer immunotherapy to market, enabling a new standard of care for patients.

“The global opportunity is clear regarding the growing role of genomic information in providing better care to patients. We can readily and rapidly provide critical information to improve health outcomes, and GeneDx has been at the forefront of these efforts for more than 20 years,” said Ms. Stueland, incoming President and CEO of GeneDx. “I’m honored to be joining this world-class team and couldn’t be more excited about what’s possible by bringing the GeneDx technologies to broader patient populations.”

With more than two decades in the healthcare industry, Ms. Stueland previously held roles at Dendreon Corporation and TAP Pharmaceuticals (a joint venture of Takeda and Abbott), and consulted for biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

GeneDx, Inc. is a global leader in genomics, providing testing to patients and their families from more than 55 countries. Led by its world-renowned clinical genomics program, GeneDx has an acknowledged expertise in rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders, as well as one of the broadest menus of sequencing services available among commercial laboratories.