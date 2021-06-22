Spirax Sarco Introduces Spira-trol Steam-Tight control valve

Blythewood, South Carolina, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management has expanded its product line to include the new Spira-trol Steam-Tight control valve, helping customers maximize output, minimize downtime, and improve product quality. This exciting new product release has a full peak class VI shutoff double life seat, increasing the life span of the steam plant, simplifying plant maintenance throughout the life cycle of operation, and driving down the total cost of ownership for customers in the food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, and healthcare industries.

Secure steam control with class VI isolation in one valve with a flip over seat to double the life, providing the customer with a reduced total cost of ownership.

“Leaking steam has a huge impact on customers’ process and profits. Spira-trol Steam-Tight targets the source of the problem, eliminating leaking steam control valves from the plant,” said Chris Glass, Spirax Sarco Product Manager.

According to Glass, the Spira-trol Steam-Tight control valve has a low impact on maintenance because the valve is not required to be removed from the line and requires no special tools. This new product solution is available in sizes half-inch to 4 inches and comes in SG Iron, Carbon Steel, and Stainless Steel. It's suitable for steam pressures to 275 PSIG, steam temperatures to 428°F, and comes with a 3-year warranty.

More information on Spirax Sarco’s Spira-trol Steam-Tight control valve is available online at www.spiraxsarco.com/us or by calling (800) 883-4411, or email at orders@spirax.com.

###

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is a global leader in steam system engineering and management and offers the most extensive range of products and services for commercial and industrial steam applications. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

CONTACT: Leah Veldhoven Spirax Sarco, Inc 800-883-4411 leah.veldhoven@us.spiraxsarco.com