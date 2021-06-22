Histogen and Amerimmune Announce Positive Top-Line Study Results from its Phase 1 Study of Emricasan in Mild Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients

Emricasan Found to be Safe and Well Tolerated with No Serious Adverse Events



Patients Completing Treatment with Emricasan had a Complete Resolution of the Symptoms Most Commonly Associated in Mild COVID-19 At Day 7 Continuing to Day 45

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), and its partner Amerimmune LLC, today announced top line results from its Phase 1 study of emricasan in mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy. The study demonstrated that emricasan was safe and well tolerated during the 14 days of dosing and at the day 45 follow-up, as compared to placebo with no reports of serious adverse events. Patients who completed treatment with emricasan had a complete resolution of the symptoms most commonly associated in mild COVID-19, such as cough, headache and fatigue at day 7 and continued through day 45. Patients in the placebo arm who completed the study did not experience COVID-19 symptom resolution at any time point out to day 45.