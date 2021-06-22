checkAd

Caladrius Biosciences to Assess its CLBS201 CD34+ Cell Therapy in Diabetic Kidney Disease

FDA authorizes new IND for the study of CLBS201 in patients with reduced kidney function

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has authorized its investigational new drug (“IND”) application for the study of CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease (“DKD”).

“Our latest development program, CLBS201, is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic patients with reduced kidney function. Specifically, we will be targeting patients with later stage chronic kidney disease. Based on a wealth of published preclinical and early clinical data, it appears that the innate ability of CD34+ cells to promote the growth of new microvasculature could be a means to attenuate the progression, or even reverse the course, of DKD,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. “We plan to initiate a phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study of CLBS201 within the next several months. Kidney disease remains a largely unmet medical need, especially as the general population ages and the incidence of diabetes and hypertension increases.”

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); HONEDRA (CLBS12), recipient of orphan designation for Buerger’s Disease in the U.S. as well as SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (“DKD”); and OLOGO (CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company is in discussion with the FDA to finalize a Phase 3 protocol of reduced size and scope for a confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”). For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

