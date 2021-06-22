Augmenta Bioworks and TFF Pharmaceuticals Announce Selection of Lead Monoclonal Antibody Candidate AUG-3387 for Clinical Development Against COVID-19

MENLO PARK, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmenta Bioworks, a biotechnology company enabling breakthroughs in medicine through immune profiling, and TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that AUG-3387 has been selected as the first lead monoclonal antibody for clinical development against COVID-19 under their Joint Development and Collaboration Agreement. Targeting the SARS-Cov2 spike protein, AUG-3387 was isolated from an asymptomatic patient and then identified through Augmenta’s platform in less than two weeks.

Augmenta and TFF Pharmaceuticals plan to develop AUG-3387 as an inhaled therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 disease in two types of individuals: (1) those already infected with SARS-CoV2 who are at high risk for severe disease but who have not yet been hospitalized, and (2) for the prevention of SARS-CoV2 infection for individuals who are at high-risk for severe disease.

Notably, in in vitro preclinical testing, AUG-3387 effectively neutralizes SARS-CoV2 and has demonstrated activity against all variant strains tested to date, including the major COVID variants of concern, including the previously identified UK (B.1.1.7 - Alpha), South African (B.1.351 - Beta), Brazil (P.1 - Gamma) and India (B.1.617.1 - Kappa) variants. TFF and Augmenta have an ongoing commitment to monitor activity of AUG-3387 against emerging SARS-CoV2 variants and will be completing in vivo preclinical efficacy studies in the coming weeks.

“The activity of AUG-3387 against all SARS-CoV2 variants tested to date provides strong justification for the continued development of this unique monoclonal antibody therapy, especially when combined with the potential to break the cold chain requirement of other therapies and the cost-effective delivery of lower doses via inhalation, made possible through the TFF process,” stated Dr. Christopher Emig, Chief Executive Officer of Augmenta Bioworks.

“By combining the novel pan-variant activity of AUG-3387 with the enhanced stability and ease of delivery provided by the TFF technology, we believe this drug could potentially make significant impact on bringing COVID-19 disease under control where vaccines with extreme cold chain requirements are not feasible,” added Glenn Mattes, Chief Executive Officer of TFF Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to continued scale up manufacturing, completion of toxicology studies and enablement of human clinical trials in the coming months.”