Artelo Biosciences Announces Two Poster Presentations Featured at the 31st Annual ICRS Symposium

Dr. Andrew Yates to Present Poster on the Company’s ART27.13 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study

Prof. Saoirse O’Sullivan to Present Poster Related to Artelo’s ART12.11 CBD Cocrystal and the Effects of CBD and TMP Coadministration in Cancer

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that a poster featuring the ART27.13 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) will be presented today, June 22, at the 31st Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium, which is being held virtually from June 21-24, 2021. Artelo’s cannabinoid agonist, ART27.13, is being developed as a therapy for cancer patients suffering from anorexia and weight loss, which affects over 60% of later-stage cancer patients, often impacting quality of life and hastening death.

The Company also announced that a poster featuring the latest ART12.11 data will also be presented on June 23 at ICRS. ART12.11 is Artelo’s proprietary cannabidiol:tetramethylpyrazine (CBD:TMP) solid state composition, the first and only CBD cocrystal to have an issued composition of matter patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

“We are honored to have both posters related to our product candidates selected for presentation at the highly prestigious ICRS Symposium,” commented, Gregory Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo. “As we continue to make important progress on both of these programs, we look forward to reporting stage 1 results from the CAReS trial, as well as in vivo data related to our CBD cocrystal.”

Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (“CAReS”) Poster Presentation

Title: Study Protocol for a Dose-Ascending, Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Phase 1/2 Trial of ART27.13 in Patients with Cancer Anorexia and Weight Loss
Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Authored by Dr. Barry Laird, coordinating investigator of CAReS; Dr. Steven Reich, Chief Medical Officer of Artelo; Dr. Andrew Yates, Chief Scientific Officer of Artelo, and presented by Dr. Yates.
