Xeriant’s JV with XTI Featured in various Media Articles

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI)(“the Company” or “Xeriant”), a new aerospace technology and advanced materials holding company, announces that it received media coverage, both domestically and internationally, for its recently completed joint venture (“JV”) with XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”), a privately held cleantech aviation company based in Englewood, Colorado.



Please find below the links to some of the articles written about the Xeriant/XTI JV.