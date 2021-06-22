Xeriant’s JV with XTI Featured in various Media Articles
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.06.2021, 14:05 | 50 | 0 |
BOCA RATON, Fla., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI)(“the Company” or “Xeriant”), a new aerospace technology and advanced materials holding company, announces that it
received media coverage, both domestically and internationally, for its recently completed joint venture (“JV”) with XTI Aircraft Company (“XTI”), a privately held cleantech aviation company based
in Englewood, Colorado.
Please find below the links to some of the articles written about the Xeriant/XTI JV.
- https://www.autoevolution.com/news/trifan-600-promises-to-be-the-faste ...
- https://www.aviationtoday.com/2021/06/15/xeriant-joined-xti-develop-tr ...
- https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2021-06-15/x ...
- https://www.asdnews.com/news/aerospace/2021/06/09/xeriant-announces-jv ...
- https://aviationweek.com/aerospace/xti-aerospace-co
- https://smallnews.in/aviation/2021/06/15/xti-partners-with-xeriant-to- ...
- https://www.futureflight.aero/news-article/2021-06-15/xeriant-and-xti- ...
- https://www.urbanairmobilitynews.com/air-taxis/xeriant-announces-joint ...
- https://fuentitech.com/trifan-600-long-range-high-speed-hybrid-vtol-pr ...
- https://www.inceptivemind.com/xeriant-joins-xti-long-range-high-speed- ...
- https://seekingalpha.com/news/3704569-xeriant-inks-jv-with-xti-aircraf ...
- https://industry-update.com/xti-partners-with-xeriant-to-develop-trifa ...
- https://newatlas.com/aircraft/xti-xerient-merger-trifan-vtol/
- https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2283065067234/xeriant-joins-xti-to-deve ...
- https://1398.topnews.com/en/technology/?period=3h&thread=777011043 ...
- https://www.tnnthailand.com/news/tech/82814/
- https://www.cnbeta.com/articles/tech/1141335.htm
- https://www.wmj.ru/stil-zhizni/novosti/vozdushnye-taksi-17-06-2021.htm
-
https://nplus1.ru/news/2021/06/16/TriFan600
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0