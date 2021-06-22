Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely related with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Wolfgang Reim
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|b)
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0010272632
|b)
|Nature of the transactions
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
See separate exhibit
|
Volume(s)
See separate exhibit
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
51,000 shares
DKK 544.2 per share
|e)
|Date of the transactions
|2021-06-18
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|Nasdaq Copenhagen and Tradegate
For further information, please contact:
Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33
Or
Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57
Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55
About GN Group
The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.
150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
