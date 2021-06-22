Scratchpads continues to expand the powerful and wide-ranging set of advanced analysis and risk management tools within the QOMPLX:OS. It allows QOMPLX customers in sectors including banking, insurance, legal services, and beyond to seamlessly carry out advanced analytics over data assets ingested into Q:OS, gaining the insights they need to keep pace with the rapidly increasing risks and enormous volumes of data that today’s organizations must swiftly manage.

TYSONS, Va., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, Inc. (“QOMPLX”) a global leader in cloud-native cybersecurity and risk analytics, is proud to announce the general availability of “ Scratchpads” , a new and robust built-in data analysis tool that allows customers to better harness the power of their data.

Scratchpads empowers analysts to discover new patterns and correlations in their data at both a macro and micro level. With a diverse array of features, Scratchpads offers the ability to pull on a variety of data analysis levers and dive deeply down an infinite number of paths. Users can mine their data for valuable insights across multiple timescales, specific geolocations, and much more.

Major features of Scratchpads include:

Large Scale - Data scientists, armed with just a browser, benefit from cloud-native autoscaling, unlike many size-limited on-premises or legacy systems.

Multiple Languages - "Polyglot" support with Scala, Python, and SQL, all usable within the same notebook.

Beautiful Visualizations - Users can quickly spot key insights in their data without cluttering their notebooks, powered by support for well-known tools such as Vega and matplotlib.

Advanced Editing - Autocomplete, in-line error highlighting, and a rich text editor.

Auditable - Model and scratchpads are auditable, stored & executed on-demand or as scheduled in the cloud.

Collaborative Sharing - Analysts and Data Scientists can share and collaborate, providing invaluable insights across the team and throughout the organization.

“We’re excited to offer our customers the powerful, visual, and highly customizable data analytics tools supported within Scratchpads as an integrated part of QOMPLX:OS,” said Angad Salaria, VP of Engineering at QOMPLX.

Scratchpads continues to demonstrate how core data analytics capabilities for Q:OS propel cyber, insurance and risk analytics for QOMPLX clients - unifying data, operations, finance and risk together.

“QOMPLX’s advanced Polynote-based solution is substantially more capable and expressive than other major cloud-based providers. Scratchpads allows data experts to more quickly and reliably identify valuable insights at-a-glance, saving time and resources as they hunt for both opportunities and threats in their environments,” said Jason Crabtree, CEO of QOMPLX.

About QOMPLX

QOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies.

