Liquid Avatar to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. ( CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51 ) (" Liquid Avatar Technologies " or the " Company "), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021.

"We are excited to present our Self Sovereign and commercial digital identity solutions at the Emerging Growth Conference," said David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar Technologies. "This conference gives us an opportunity to provide our latest information and presentation to our growing shareholder community."

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, David Lucatch in real time. David will present Liquid Avatar Technologies - The future of Digital Identity at the conference and may subsequently open the floor for questions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies will be presenting at 10:00am Eastern time for 45 minutes.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a timely and efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & Services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.