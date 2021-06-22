checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CAD $65,500 Commercial Installation Agreement with a Canadian Licensed Producer

Autor: Accesswire
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FSE:4021) is excited to announce that it has agreed to a commercial installation of its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ with a Canadian Licensed Producer ("LP or Customer") for the amount of CAD $65,500. The Customer has agreed to the commercial installation without the need for a commercial feasibility. The design of the installation allows for it to be expanded in the future to additional areas of the LP's facility. Payment for the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will be 12 equal payments over 36 months and is subject to performance warranties.

Aaron Archibald stated, "This is our largest individual commercial installation to date without a commercial feasibility. The Customer relied upon our scientific data and very positive existing customer statements. We are gaining tremendous traction in the Canadian Cannabis cultivation community and we look forward to additional commercial installations going forward."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.
GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2018). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, Mexico, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™ while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

