WithHealth's Workplace Safety Program to Assist Companies in Response to California's New State Public Health Officer Order

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that its Workplace Safety program is being offered to California companies to help stay in compliance with the recent State Public Health Officer Order in California. The Order directs all to remain vigilant against variants of the Covid-19 disease especially given high levels of transmission in other parts of the world and due to the possibility of vaccine escape.

WithHealth's services manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. WithHealth partners with employers to develop industry-specific plans that include surveillance and compliance support, Covid triage, and rapid testing services.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "As each state releases new executive health orders and restrictions are being lifted with different cadence and metrics, it's difficult for the business sector to develop policy and practices. We can help navigate this transitional time and make sure employers and employees are following local, state, and organizational recommendations with our Workplace Safety program. We are well-positioned to assist companies with compliance under the California Order and welcome opportunities to administer protocols, testing and monitoring that will ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all involved."

About WithHealth, Inc.

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care. WithHealth™ provides precision concierge health care for employers and their employees by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination and telehealth, to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

